Man from Bradford charged over documents about 3D-printed firearms denies terrorism offences

A man has denied nine terrorism offences after allegedly possessing documents about 3D-printed firearms.

Ondrej Sidelka, 20, is charged with eight counts of possessing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism and one count of dissemination of terrorist publications.

On Friday Sidelka, of Elwyn Road, Bradford, appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he pleaded not guilty to all nine charges.

The court heard the documents he is accused of possessing include files relating to “expedient homemade firearms” and “do it yourself submachine gun”.

The charge of disseminating terrorist publications relates to him allegedly sending a link, it was said.

Sidelka is due to go on trial at the same court in April next year.