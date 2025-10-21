A van driver was checking his emails moments before he ploughed into and killed a "loving" granddad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Qabir Hussain, 54, failed to see 85-year-old David Brooke as he crossed the road in Wakefield, on January 17, 2022.

Analysis of Hussain's mobile phone showed it had been unlocked during his journey and he had used it to access his emails and web browser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just seconds later, the phone was used to dial 999 after the fatal crash on Barnsley Road.

Qabir Hussain. | WYP

Hussain, of Lovaine Grove, Wakefield, was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving following a trial at Leeds Crown Court last month.

On Tuesday(Oct 21) sentenced to five years behind bars.

He was also disqualified from driving.

Paying tribute to Mr Brooke, his granddaughter said: "My grandad should still be here.

"The day you took him away from me and my family will live with me forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You took the kindest, funniest, most loving man, everyone loved him. He enjoyed life and his family. Most of all his wife, my grandma; you have broken her.

"I miss his voice and hearing his stories, his smile and the way he said he loved me. All I have now is memories of my grandad. We love and miss him every day."

DS Nina Roper from the Major Collision Enquiry Team said: "This case highlights the heartbreaking consequences that can come from a lapse of concentration at the wheel.

"Using a phone while driving is one of the 'Fatal Five' offences, which are the top contributory factors in serious and fatal collisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No email, message, phone call or notification is more important than somebody else's life. If you really need to use your phone, pull over in a safe place.

"We are determined to continue educating road users as part of our Vision Zero ambitions to reduce deaths and serious injuries on the roads.