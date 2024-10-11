A 25-year-old Middlesbrough man has been jailed for almost ten years after his “unprovoked” attack led to the death of a 52-year-old.

On January 22, 2024, Trenton Marlowe, 25 of Overdale Road, committed an “unprovoked attack” on 52-year-old Darren Saunders.

A court heard Marlowe was heard shouting “stop lying about it” at Darren shortly before the assault began.

In the attack Marlowe repeatedly slapped the 52-year-old across both sides of his face before delivering a punch to his ribs that ultimately led to his death.

At the time of the attack, which took place on Romney Street, Mr Saunders started to scream in pain and was unable to move, a court heard.

Trenton Marlowe has been jailed after his 'unprovoked' attacked killed a man. | Cleveland Police

Mr Saunders remained seated on the sofa throughout the attack and a witness later told police that he “never fought back” and told Marlowe “I’m not lying”.

After the attack, Marlowe left the property that was frequently being used by drug users to smoke crack cocaine.

For the rest of the morning, it was stated Mr Saunders struggled to walk, was sick and complained of being in pain.

The 52-year-old remained on the sofa appearing to be asleep while people continued to come and go from the property.

When a friend of Mr Saunders’ discovered he had died, his brother was notified and visited the property before contacting police and ambulance, the court was told.

Officers attended the scene and found Darren on the floor of the living room.

A post-mortem uncovered the extent of Darren’s injuries and found his cause of death was a rupture to his spleen that led to large internal bleeding.

An investigation was launched by Cleveland Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET).

After speaking to numerous witnesses, Marlowe was named as the attacker and a manhunt commenced to detain him.

Marlowe was arrested at a property on Langsett Avenue in Park End, Middlesbrough on the morning of Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

After being questioned by officers he was subsequently charged.

On Friday (Oct 11), Marlowe was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court to serve nine years and 11 months in prison and five years’ on an extended licence after pleading guilty to manslaughter at an earlier hearing.

Detective Inspector Matt Hollingsworth, from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Darren’s life was taken away purely at the hands of Marlowe.

“While we may never know why he chose to act so violently, we do know his actions have caused such a devastating loss to Darren’s family and friends.

“To help them come to terms with losing Darren we have been able to put behind bars the man responsible for taking away his life and at the same time spare them from having to sit through a trial.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Darren’s mother Rita and all of his family during what has and continues to be a difficult time.”

Following the sentencing Darren’s mother paid tribute to him, Rita Saunders said: “The day I heard Darren had died my whole world fell apart.

“I miss him dreadfully, long to see his cheeky smile and it is very difficult to get through each day without him in my life.

“I do hope the person who took my son’s life away, from me and my family, realises the devastation and despair they have caused to us.