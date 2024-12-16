A Rotherham firearms dealer has been sentenced to time in prison for his “deviant sexual habits”, including secretly filming women while in the bathroom.

In 2022, after reports of sexual communication were made, South Yorkshire Police officers attended Daniel Valmont’s home in Aston Rotherham and seized his laptop.

During searches of Valmont’s devices, extreme pornography, including beastiality and voyeuristic videos, where he had filmed women secretly while in the bathroom, a court heard.

Valmont who owned ‘Valmont Firearms’ dealership also had his firearms seized and licence to operate revoked.

During his interviews Valmont lied to police and provided “poor reasoning” for his extreme pornography.

In one excuse he told officers he had “forgotten” to take the cameras out of bathrooms after filming himself.

Valmont was charged with voyeurism and possession of indecent images of beastiality.

Valmont was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 12 December to 42 weeks in prison and subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order. | Google Maps

The firearms dealer was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday (Dec 12), to 42 weeks in prison and subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The judge sentencing Valmont said how he showed no remorse for his actions and has told countless lies throughout, only pleading guilty when he knew the witness to his crime showed up at court to provide evidence.

Investigating Officer Julie Cooper said: “Firearms can have devastating consequences and should only be in the hands of responsible, upstanding, and morally sound citizens.

“We have strict processes in place to ensure that those in possession, handling and selling firearms are of a sound judgement and a ‘fit and proper’ person, and Valmont’s actions show he does not reflect this.