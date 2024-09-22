This week in the Yorkshire courts, a TV director who worked on Emmerdale avoided prison after grooming a teen boy and more.

On Wednesday (Sept 18), a man who stole a host of high value cars and then offered them to the highest bidder on Snapchat has been jailed for more than three years.

Corey Rodgers stole the cars during a string of burglaries across South and West Yorkshire between April and June of this year, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Jamie Stones has been jailed after attacking police and hospital staff. | South Yorkshire Police

A man who threatened police with a knife launching missiles at officers during a dangerous rooftop standoff has been jailed for over two years, on Wednesday (Sept 18).

Jamie Stones, 35, of Burgoyne Road, Sheffiel caused damage to three vehicles, including a police van, when launching the missiles from the roof.

Sheffield Youth Court heard how a 17-year-old was spotted waving a piece of wood above his head when he was part of the mob outside the Holiday Inn Express, in Manvers, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, which was housing 240 asylum seekers at the time.

He was arrested after he was tackled by a police dog called Luna, and the court heard the defendant spent six hours in hospital after his arrest because of injuries inflicted by the dog.

On Wednesday (Sept 18), a district judge refused to allow a 17-year-old to be named, saying he struggled to see how lifting his anonymity would help deter future violence.

On Thursday (Sept 19), Lee Salisbury, a BAFTA-nominated TV director who worked on shows like Emmerdale and Coronation Street, avoided jail after grooming a teenage boy online.

Salisbury, 46, met the boy at a film course and later sent inappropriate messages, referencing his work with celebrities.

He admitted to sexual communication with a child and cited drug addiction during the offence.

The court handed Salisbury a suspended 12-month prison sentence, community service, and a sexual harm prevention order. He will also be registered as a sex offender for ten years.

A man whose teenage son has already been jailed for disorder and a father-of-two who took his toddler to a riot are among the latest people to be locked up over mob violence at a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham.

Stephen Roughley, 44, was jailed for two years and eight months, on Thursday (Sept 19) - more than a month after his son Kenzie Roughley, 18, became the first person to be sentenced for the violent disorder on August 4 outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, South Yorkshire.

Stephen Roughley, 44, of Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, Pontefract, was jailed for two years and eight months for violent disorder.

A 32-year-old man has admitted killing a parcel delivery driver who died as he tried to stop his van from being stolen in Leeds.

Mark Ross admitted the manslaughter of Claudiu-Carol Kondor when he appeared at Leeds Crown Court by video-link from prison on Friday, but he denied murder.

Ross, of Conference Road, Armley, Leeds, is due to go on trial for Mr Kondor’s murder on March 4 next year and was remanded in custody by Judge Richard Mansell KC.

A child rapist who targeted his young victims with money, alcohol, drugs and gifts, in Rotherham in the 2000s has been jailed.

Neil King, 51, abused two teenage girls he came into contact with, abused his position of trust and influence to offer the girls.

