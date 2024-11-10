Yorkshire man who committed ‘extremely violent’ and unprovoked assault has been jailed

A 26-year-old man has been jailed after he committed an “extremely violent” assault that caused a bleed on his victim’s brain.

On March 24, a man in Guisborough was attacked by a group of men, including 26-year-old Callum Hunter.

The victim, a man in his 40s, sustained serious head injuries causing a bleed to the brain and damage to his skull.

The victim managed to make his way to a private address to get help, a court heard.

Police determined he had actually been assaulted in the town’s Northgate.

Callum Hunter has been jailed for almost ten years following an unprovoked attack.Callum Hunter has been jailed for almost ten years following an unprovoked attack.
Callum Hunter has been jailed for almost ten years following an unprovoked attack. | Cleveland Police

Hunter, of no fixed address, was soon arrested in connection with the incident and initially denied any involvement.

However, the 26-year-old later pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

On Friday (Nov 8), Hunter was sentenced to 9 years and 10 months for section 18 grievous bodily harm, at Teesside Crown Court

Hunter will also serve 4 years on extended licence, and he is also subject to a restraining order forbidding him from contacting the victim.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Sergeant Chris Thurston said: “This individual has a lengthy history of crime and ASB in Guisborough and I’m sure our communities will be relieved that he will now spend a considerable amount of time in prison.

“This was an extremely violent incident which left a man with serious injuries, and these have had lasting effects on him.

“Redcar CID worked tirelessly to establish the circumstances and determine who was involved and Hunter has now been brought to account for his actions.”

