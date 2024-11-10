A 26-year-old man has been jailed after he committed an “extremely violent” assault that caused a bleed on his victim’s brain.

On March 24, a man in Guisborough was attacked by a group of men, including 26-year-old Callum Hunter.

The victim, a man in his 40s, sustained serious head injuries causing a bleed to the brain and damage to his skull.

The victim managed to make his way to a private address to get help, a court heard.

Police determined he had actually been assaulted in the town’s Northgate.

Callum Hunter has been jailed for almost ten years following an unprovoked attack. | Cleveland Police

Hunter, of no fixed address, was soon arrested in connection with the incident and initially denied any involvement.

However, the 26-year-old later pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

On Friday (Nov 8), Hunter was sentenced to 9 years and 10 months for section 18 grievous bodily harm, at Teesside Crown Court

Hunter will also serve 4 years on extended licence, and he is also subject to a restraining order forbidding him from contacting the victim.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Sergeant Chris Thurston said: “This individual has a lengthy history of crime and ASB in Guisborough and I’m sure our communities will be relieved that he will now spend a considerable amount of time in prison.

“This was an extremely violent incident which left a man with serious injuries, and these have had lasting effects on him.