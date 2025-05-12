Shocking footage appears to show piglets at a Cranswick farm being killed using an illegal method known as "piglet thumping".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The footage shows several newborn pigs being grabbed by their hindlegs and slammed against concrete — a method of killing banned under UK law.

Sainsbury's, Tesco and Morrisons confirmed they have suspended their supplies from North Moor Farm, near Middle Rasen, in Lincolnshire. Scenes at the farm, where around 6,000 pigs are reared, were filmed by an undercover investigator last year for animal rights group Animal Justice Project (AJP), which say they want the public to know the “harsh realities” of pig farming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farm is operated by Elsham Linc Ltd, which is owned by East Yorkshire-based Cranswick plc—Britain’s largest pig producer.

North Moor Farm in Lincolnshire, which houses about 6,000 pigs. Photograph: Animal Justice Project

The use of blunt force trauma for piglets of any age or weight was outlawed in 2022 after warnings from the UK’s Animal Welfare Committee and the EU’s Reference Centre for Animal Welfare. The suggested alternatives include using a non-penetrative captive bolt gun.

Dr Alick Simmons, former UK government Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer, said the footage showed "repeated and ineffective" attempts to kill the piglets.

He said: "A humane killer was not used and no assessments were made to confirm death. At least one piglet appeared to continue breathing after the attempted kill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That such practices are taking place on a large, commercial farm highlights a serious failure in training, management and oversight.

"This is unacceptable, particularly when a humane and legally acceptable alternative exists. It causes significant suffering and has no place in modern farming.”

Tail docking and teeth grinding of piglets were also shown in the footage, which Cranswick says, in its animal welfare policy, is to be avoided. AJP has written to Lincolnshire Trading Standards urging it to investigate what it says are breaches of statutory welfare provisions, but also of Consumer Protection Regulations 2008 "in so far as Cranswick Plc hold themselves out as a company where 'animal welfare is at the heart of our [sic] business'".

Cranswick said: "The welfare of the animals we rear is of the utmost importance and we are extremely disappointed to see the unacceptable lapse of welfare standards captured at North Moor Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As soon as we saw the footage, we immediately suspended the team working at the farm and we are conducting an urgent and thorough investigation.

"We have also suspended the farm from supplying any pigs until the investigation is completed.”

Cranswick’s shares fell around seven per cent on Monday.

Emma Milligan, operational delivery manager for Lincolnshire trading standards, couldn’t confirm whether they were investigating the farm.