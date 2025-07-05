Westcroft Road Bradford: 13-year-old boy arrested after police called to reports of two injured in affray
Shortly after 7pm yesterday evening (Friday, July 4), police were called by the ambulance service to a report a man had been injured following an affray on Westcroft Road, Bradford.
Officers attended and found two men injured, aged 17 and 18. Both were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 13-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody at this time.
“Enquiries are ongoing with Bradford CID, and it is currently being treated as an isolated incident.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Anyone with information that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference number 13250378883.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.