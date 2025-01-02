17-year-old arrested after death of two teenagers in New Year's Day horror crash

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after two teenagers were killed in a crash in the early hours of New Year’s Day, police said.

A grey VW Golf and a black Vauxhall Grandland were heading in opposite directions when they collided on Staithes Road, Preston, near Hull, at around 1.20am on Wednesday (Jan 1), Humberside Police said.

Two other passengers, a girl aged 16 and a 17-year-old boy, were taken to hospital. Police said the girl remains in a critical but stable condition and the boy is in a serious but stable condition.

A 62-year-old man in the Vauxhall Grandland was taken to hospital to receive treatment for injuries which are no longer life-threatening, the force said.

The Vauxhall driver, a woman aged 34, suffered a badly injured arm and they were also taken to hospital. Two other passengers suffered minor injuries.

Police said the driver of the Volkswagen, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released on bail whilst inquiries continue.

Humberside Police said: “The families continue to be supported by specialist trained officers at this extremely difficult time.”

Dozens of bouquets have been left to the two teenagers at the scene of the crash on a sweeping bend on the 40mph road just outside the village.

The accident came nearly four years after the death of a motorcyclist further down the same road in March 2021 following a collision with a car.

A passerby said they'd heard the emergency vehicles arriving following the crash, adding: "We hoped it wasn't serious, but we could hear the sirens and see the blue flashing lights, there was four or five fire engines go past.

"What a devastating way to start the New Year for the families."