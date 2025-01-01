Two teenagers die and two others seriously injured in early morning crash

Two teenagers have died and two others have been left with life-threatening injuries following a serious early morning crash in Yorkshire.

Humberside Police said a 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Staithes Road near the village of Preston, in East Yorkshire.

An 18-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but he died a short time later, the force said.

The pair were passengers in a grey Volkswagen Golf when it crashed with a black Vauxhall Grandland travelling towards Preston at approximately 1.20am this morning (Jan 1).

Two other passengers, a teenage girl, aged 16, and teenage boy, aged 17, suffered life threatening injuries and were taken to hospital. The driver was left with minor injuries.

The passenger of the Vauxhall, a 62-year-old man, was also left with life-threatening injuries while the driver, a 34-year-old woman had a serious injury to her arm. Both were taken to hospital alongside two other passengers who suffered minor injuries.

A statement from Humberside Police said: “Officers are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision in Preston, Hull in the early hours of this morning (January 1).

“Their families have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist trained officers at this extremely difficult time.

“We would appeal for anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the collision, who has dashcam footage or witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to us, to contact us.”