40-year-old man dies after Volkswagen crashes into parked car and ends up in garden
On Friday, August 9, 2024 at around 4.45pm emergency services attended Marshland Road, Moorends following a crash involving a blue Volkswagen Touran.
It is thought that the car was travelling along Marshland Road before leaving the road, just before the junction with The Avenue. The car collided with a parked car on the road, before coming to rest in the garden of a property.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The driver of the car, a 40-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported by officers.
“A passenger in the car, a 46-year-old man suffered serious injuries, he was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
“We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have footage of the vehicle prior, or any information that can assist officers with their inquiry.”
If you can help, please contact South Yorkshire Police by quoting the incident number 675 of 9 August, 2024 and footage can be submitted online on the South Yorkshire Police Public Requests page.