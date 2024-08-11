South Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses, footage and information following a fatal road traffic collision in Doncaster.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, August 9, 2024 at around 4.45pm emergency services attended Marshland Road, Moorends following a crash involving a blue Volkswagen Touran.

It is thought that the car was travelling along Marshland Road before leaving the road, just before the junction with The Avenue. The car collided with a parked car on the road, before coming to rest in the garden of a property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The driver of the car, a 40-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

A police cordon. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

“A passenger in the car, a 46-year-old man suffered serious injuries, he was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have footage of the vehicle prior, or any information that can assist officers with their inquiry.”