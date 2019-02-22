53-year-old man killed in Hawksworth crash

A 53-year-old man has been killed in a crash Hawksworth.

It happened on Hillings Lane at its junction with Old Lane on Saturday, February 9 at 12.50pm and involved a Ford Tourneo and a DAF tanker.

The tanker was travelling along Old Lane towards the junction when the vehicles crashed.

The occupants of the Tourneo were all taken to hospital and the 53-year-old man from Ilkley later died.

Police are keen to speak to the driver of a black coloured mini that was at the scene but left before police arrived.

Any witnesses to the fatal crash are asked to contact police 101 quoting 13190074085.