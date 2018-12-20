A19 crash driver remains in critical condition after collision near Happy Haddock at Deighton

A driver is in a critical condition in hospital after a car and heavy goods lorry collided on the A19 at Deighton.

Police were called shortly after 3pm on Wednesday to reports of a collision between a black Lexus IS300 and a red Scania lorry near to the Happy Haddock fish and chip shop.

The collision happened on the A19 at Deighton, near to the Happy Haddock. Picture: Google

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman today said: "The driver of the Lexus, a 61-year-old man from the Selby area, was seriously injured in the collision and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance, where he remains in a critical condition.

"The driver of the HGV was taken to York District Hospital as a precaution, and was later discharged."

The road was initially closed to allow emergency services to attend.

The Major Collision Investigation Team then conducted a thorough investigation of the scene before the road reopened at 9.25pm.

Police are asking any witnesses, who have not yet spoken to officers, or anyone who captured dash cam footage of the incident to contact them.

Email Hamish.Halloway@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or dial 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Traffic Sergeant Hamish Halloway.

Please quote reference 12180235369 when passing on information.