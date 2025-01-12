A19 crash: Everything we know so far after tragic death of police officer and driver on A19

A serving police officer and Audi driver have been killed after being hit by a HGV on the A19.

Here is everything we know so far about the incident:

What time was the crash?

PC Rosie Prior and Ryan Welford, 41, were hit at around 8.55am on January 11.

Where was the crash?

On the A19 at Bagby near Thirsk.

What led up to the incident?

PC Rosie Prior - a response officer based in York – had stopped to help motorists who had been in an earlier, separate crash between a black Ford Focus and a silver Audi car.

As PC Prior, the driver and passenger from the silver Audi were stood on the verge of the road, an approaching HGV hit them.

Was anyone else injured?

A teenage boy from the Audi is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Was anyone arrested after the crash?

The driver of the HGV, a 65-year-old man from Berwick-upon-Tweed, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been released under investigation, police said.

How long has PC Prior been with the police?

PC Prior joined North Yorkshire Police as a student officer in May 2022.

What did PC Prior’s family say?

Her family have described PC Prior as “a loving mum, wife, daughter, sister, aunty and will be deeply missed”.

What did Mr Welford’s family say?

“Ryan was a hardworking and loving father, husband, son and brother. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.”

What did North Yorkshire Police’s Chief Constable Tim Forber say?

“It is with profound sadness to confirm the death of PC Rosie Prior on Saturday morning who was tragically killed while helping at the scene of a separate collision on the A19 near Bagby.

“We are doing everything we can to support Rosie’s family, along with the family of a man who was also tragically killed in the incident.

“This is clearly a deeply traumatic and heartbreaking event for everyone involved and we ask that the two families are left alone to grieve in peace. They do not want any media outlets to contact or approach them.

“Rosie’s response team colleagues in York, and from around the force, are being supported at this extremely difficult time.”

What happens next?

The scene of the collision reopened at around 7.20pm on Saturday, police said.

Two cars and the HGV have been recovered.

Highways have cleared debris from the road to ensure it is safe to drive on, police said.

How can you help?

The Major Collision Investigation Team of North Yorkshire Police is urging witnesses to either of the two collisions, and motorists with relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch without delay.