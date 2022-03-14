A19 crash: Road closed between Easingwold and Thirsk in North Yorkshire after serious collision

The route is blocked in both directions at Thormanby until further notice.
Police have not released further details of the nature of the collision but updates are expected later.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
The incident happened on the same stretch of the A19 where primary school worker Saskia Bets, 27, from Easingwold,was killed when her car collided with a bus near the village of Tollerton in January 2021.
The crash comes just a day after a 24-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle collision on the A59 at Upper Poppleton, near York, on Sunday morning.His Peugeot 208 left the road and landed on its roof and he died at the scene. Police have not yet named him.