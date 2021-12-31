A1(M) Aberford crash: Police confirm woman suffered life-threatening injuries after driver drove the wrong way

The A1 (M) at junction 44

The collision happened on the northbound carriageway near junction 44 for Aberford, between Leeds and Wetherby, at around 3pm on December 30.

A silver Volkswagen Polo struck a red Vauxhall Combo van.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police said: "A woman in her nineties, who was a passenger in the Combo van, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are said to be life-threatening due to her age. The drivers of both vehicles suffered minor injuries.

"Enquiries suggest the Polo had travelled the wrong way along the A64 from North Yorkshire before it joined the A1 carriageway, travelling southbound on the northbound carriageway.