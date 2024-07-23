A motorcyclist and pillion passenger who were among six people killed in a crash near Wakefield have been named as husband and wife Christopher Barton, 56, and Janine Barton, 48.

In a tribute released through West Yorkshire Police, they were described by their son as “a loving, caring mum and dad who always put me before everything else”.

The couple had recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, police said.

Shane Roller, 33, his 30-year-old partner Shannen Morgan and their daughters Rubie and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged nine and four, were also killed in the crash between a Ford Focus and a motorbike on the A61 on Sunday, July 21.

A gofundme page was set up for the couple’s 11-year-old daughter, who was not in the car, and had reached £272,000 by Tuesday afternoon.

Following the tragedy, Athersley North Primary School issued a statement saying: “It is with the deepest sadness that we address the heart-breaking news about Rubie, Lillie and their parents.

“So many people in our communities will feel this devastating, tragic loss.

“Rubie was a kind, happy, and caring girl with a lovely personality.

“She always worked really hard and was well-liked by her friends.

“She was a fantastic role model for her peers and aspired to be a teacher.

“Lillie was a bright, bubbly and happy little girl who was a popular member of her class.

“She was creative and very determined. Just like her big sister, she too aspired to be a teacher.

“Both girls were an asset to the school and a delight to teach.

“They were a much-loved part of the school community, and their loss is a devastating blow to everyone who knew them.

“The girls were a credit to their parents, who were always incredibly supportive and who will also be greatly missed.

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with their sister and her family at this incredibly sad time.”

Superintendent Alan Travis, of Wakefield District Police, said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives.