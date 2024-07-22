Residents near A61 crash call for urgent change after horror smash which left six dead as tributes paid

Sophie Mei Lan
By Sophie Mei Lan

Digital Journalist

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 15:03 BST
An 11-year-old girl has been left orphaned following a horrific crash in Yorkshire which killed four members of her family as well as two motorcyclists on what residents call a “dangerous road.”

Shane Roller, his partner Shannen Morgan and their daughters Lillie and Rubie died on the A61 near Wakefield and Barnsley at around 3.54pm on Sunday when their Ford Focus was in a collision with a motorbike.

The collision scene remains closed near Staincross, Barnsley and Newmillerdam, Wakefield.

Flowers were being placed this morning at the police cordon with residents left in “shock” that another accident had happened on this road, with this one proving to be fatal, stealing the lives of six people.

Police officers at the scene on the A61 in Wakefield, following a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon in which four adults and two children died. The crash between a Ford Focus and the motorbike occurred on the A61 between Staincross, Barnsley, and Newmillerdam, Wakefield. Picture date: Monday July 22, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Wakefield. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA WirePolice officers at the scene on the A61 in Wakefield, following a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon in which four adults and two children died. The crash between a Ford Focus and the motorbike occurred on the A61 between Staincross, Barnsley, and Newmillerdam, Wakefield. Picture date: Monday July 22, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Wakefield. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
A gofundme page set up for the surviving 11-year-old Poppie, who was not in the car, had reached more than £31,000 by Monday lunchtime.

The fundraiser page said: “We are reaching out to you with heavy hearts and a plea for help.

“On 21st July 2024, a tragic car accident took the lives of Poppie’s entire family — her loving mum, dad, and two little sisters.

“At just 11 years old, Poppie has lost her whole world in an instant.”

The scene on the A61 in Wakefield, following a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon in which four adults and two children died. The crash between a Ford Focus and the motorbike occurred on the A61 between Staincross, Barnsley, and Newmillerdam, Wakefield. Picture date: Monday July 22, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Wakefield. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA WireThe scene on the A61 in Wakefield, following a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon in which four adults and two children died. The crash between a Ford Focus and the motorbike occurred on the A61 between Staincross, Barnsley, and Newmillerdam, Wakefield. Picture date: Monday July 22, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Wakefield. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Mr Roller’s brother Callum wrote on Facebook on Sunday: “I’m absolutely heartbroken I’m gonna miss all of you!

“It’s absolutely broken my heart and it’s absolutely broke both side of families!

“You all had a heart of gold and gonna miss you all like crazy!

“My heart goes out to Shannen's side of family and mine! We are all in absolute shock.”

A man and a woman – the rider and pillion passenger on the motorbike – were also killed.

On Monday morning, tearful residents spoke exclusively to The Yorkshire Post at the scene.

Sharon Mower, 52, left flowers at the police cordon close to the accident.

She said: “It’s absolutely awful.”

Ms Mower had been travelling the same direction shortly after the accident had taken place, diverting the traffic.

She said: “I knew something bad had happened because people speed along here all the time. Something needs to be done.”

Ms Mower struggled to hold back tears as she said it was a stark reminder of how close to home such tragedies can happen.

Commuters were forced to reroute which left some lorry drivers adding “hours” onto their journey. Some people had abandoned their cars to go on foot.

Stephen Massie, 85, had to walk to his appointment from Staincross to Mapplewell due to the road closure.

He said: “It’s a shock.

“I’m shocked really, but they speed along here. They used to have a camera at the end of the road, but that’s gone now.”

Superintendent Alan Travis, of Wakefield District Police, said: "This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives. Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died who we are working with to provide support at this time."

Security minister Dan Jarvis, who is MP for Barnsley North, said on X: “Devastating news.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the family and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives.”

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 quoting reference number 1157 of July 21.

