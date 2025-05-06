Biker, 37, dies after being involved in three-vehicle crash in Yorkshire
North Yorkshire Police were called to the A65 near to Mearbeck, between Settle and Long Preston, following a crash at around 3.20pm on Saturday (May 3).
The crash involved a red BMW motorbike, a blue Vauxhall Agila and a white VW Golf, while a fourth vehicle was also damaged as a result of the crash.
The rider of the motorbike, a 37-year-old man from Selby, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “His family are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked for privacy, our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
“The red BMW motorbike was being ridden towards Skipton in company with three other motorbikes, which were not involved in the collision and stopped at the scene.
“We are appealing for anyone who either saw the four motorbikes in the lead up to the collision, or who may have witnessed the collision to please contact us. We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting incident number 12250078778 when providing details.