A new centre designed to support sexual assault and rape victims and gather evidence to bring more offenders to justice has opened in York.

Acer House has facilities where victims can get healthcare and forensic medical examinations along with video interview rooms and waiting rooms for families.

It has opened following a £3m investment with the backing of the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority and will increase existing victim services’ capacity fourfold.

North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith, Deputy Mayor for Policing Jo Coles and North Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Tim Forber said it would help victims and bring more perpetrators to justice.

A family waiting room in Acer House, in York

The centre houses York and North Yorkshire’s Adult Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) and Child Sexual Assault Assessment Services.

It has opened to replace an existing centre in York and it is designed to meet the latest national standards for such facilities.

Acer House is located on the outskirts of York near major transport links and is open all hours for sexual assault and rape victims.

Victims aged 16 and over can go to the centre without a referral but those who are younger need to be referred by police officers, health professionals or social care workers.

A family waiting room with toys in Acer House, in York

The centre offers support to victims in the first instance but evidence is gathered and stored so it can be used if they decide to press charges.

It is designed to feel comfortable and different to a hospital or police station and features soft furnishings, private waiting rooms and toys for children.

Facilities include two dedicated medical examination suites and age-appropriate facilities to provide victims with healthcare and to gather forensic evidence.

A non-medical examination room is also on site for historic cases of child sexual abuse.

York and North Yorkshire Labour Deputy Mayor for Policing Jo Coles (third from left), North Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Tim Forber (fourth from left) and York and North Yorkshire Labour Mayor David Skaith (end right) in a medical examination room

There are two interview suites with video equipment for the police to record statements from victims, an outdoor area and four seperate waiting rooms for accompanying friends and family members.

Services offered include one-to-one crisis support, emergency sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing, contraception and onward referral for further help.

The evidence gathered medically and forensically on-site aims to give the police the highest possible chance of getting perpetrators convicted if a case goes to court.

Mayor Mr Skaith told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said the opening came as demand for services like those provided at Acer House was rising.

The Labour mayor said: “Having a facility that’s fit-for-purpose, that can support victims first and foremost and also gather evidence is going to be vital for the police going forward so they can have a stronger case when prosecuting offenders.

“This will support victims, both those from North Yorkshire and those who aren’t from here but have been abused here, because it doesn’t matter where someone has been affected what matters is that they get the best support possible.

“The centre’s designed to create an environment where people feel safe, they can come through the door and get mental health support and other services that don’t leave them as they leave the building.

“It will support victims who are going through one of the most traumatic experiences of their lives.”

Chief Constable Forber told LDRS the centre was a vital part of protecting the victims of sexual assualts, rapes and violence, including women and girls.

The chief constable said: “Being the victim of these crimes is an absolutely traumatic experience.

“This centre will allow us to gather necessary evidence but in a way that respects victims’ needs and provides them with broader support, I’ve been a police officer for 30 years and these are the best facilities I’ve seen in my career.

“We have seen a reduction in these crimes but in my view one attack is one too many and if they want the police to press an investigation the evidence that we can gather here will really help us with that.”

Deputy Mayor said the centre was designed to try and build victims’ confidence so that more of them would come forward and more perpetrators could be brought to justice.

The Labour deputy mayor said: “Last year we know there were more than 300 referrals to our Sexual Assault Referral Centre, hundreds more reports to the police of rape and sexual assault, and tragically, almost certainly many more cases that were never reported.

“We need to have the best facilities in place that we can so that when people are ready to talk to the police we have the highest chance of getting prosecutions.

“These facilities are designed to ensure that the evidence gathered here has the highest-possible chance of standing up in court.

“We have a charge rate of about 9 per cent for rape and 13 per cent for all sexual offences, we need to improve victims’ confidence so we can target more perpetrators.”