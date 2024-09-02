A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson has been rebailed, police said.

Mr Johnson died on October 28 last year after being hit in the neck by an opposition player’s skate during a match at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

The 29-year-old American, who was playing for Nottingham Panthers against Sheffield Steelers, died in hospital. A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a neck injury.

A man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in November and then bailed by South Yorkshire Police.

On Monday, he was rebailed until November 11, the force confirmed in a statement.

It added: “Our investigation is ongoing, and our thoughts remain with Adam’s family.

“If there are any developments in the investigation ahead of the new bail expiry date, these will be issued proactively on the South Yorkshire Police website.”

Mr Johnson’s death shocked the ice hockey world, especially as the incident was witnessed by thousands of fans at the arena in Sheffield.

In January, Sheffield’s senior coroner, Tanyka Rawden, suspended her investigation while the police inquiry took its course.

It emerged later that Ms Rawden had issued a Prevention of Future Deaths Report to Ice Hockey UK and the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) about the use of neck guards in the sport.

In the report, the coroner said she is “sufficiently concerned that deaths may occur in the future if neck guards or protectors are not worn”, with the bodies given 56 days to say what action has been taken – or why action has not been taken.

Neck guards have been mandatory in the Elite League (EIHL), in which the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers compete, since January 1.