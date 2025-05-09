Police are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old motorbike rider died in a crash in Rotherham.

At 2:09pm on Thursday (May 8), police responded to reports of a crash at Warren Vale, Rotherham, involving a purple Yamaha motorbike and a black Ford Puma.

Emergency services attended, but despite their best efforts, the motorcyclist, a 19-year-old man, died at the scene.

The man’s family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

The driver of the Puma, a 65-year-old woman, received minor injuries.

Warren Vale was closed while emergency services attended the scene and re-opened at 7.05pm.

Warren Vale, Rotherham | Google Maps

Police are now investigating the circumstances of the crash and appealing for witnesses.

In a statement a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “If you witnessed the collision, have dashcam footage, or any other information that could help with enquiries, please get in touch.

“You can share information online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 492 of 8 May 2025.

“You can share footage here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-and-dashcam-footage-following-fatal-collision-in-rotherha.