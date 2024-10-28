Appeal launched after man, 77, suffered ‘life-changing’ injuries in a Yorkshire crash
At 1.40pm on Saturday (Oct 26), police responded to reports of a serious crash on Blakey Ridge in Kirkbymoorside.
The motorcycle was travelling north towards Castleton, and the Kia was travelling south towards Kirkbymoorside.
The motorcycle rider, a 77-year-old man from York, was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries, where he remains in stable condition.
The occupants of the Kia were uninjured.
The road was closed for a number of hours while police investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles involved to be recovered.
North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses and dahscam footage.
In a statement police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.
“Please email [email protected] if you can help.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.
“Please quote reference 12240195692 when passing on information.”