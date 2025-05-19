Appeal launched after woman airlifted to hospital in serious head-on crash near Harrogate
At around 12:30pm on Sunday (May 18), police responded to reports of a serious head-on crash in Harrogate.
The incident occurred on the A661 Harrogate road between Spofforth and the Kestrel roundabout.
The crash involved a black Peugeot 508 that was heading towards the A658 roundabout, and a black Lexus IS300 that was travelling towards Wetherby.
The Lexus ended up down an embankment.
The woman driving the Peugeot was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
A woman passenger in the Peugeot was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.
The man driving the Lexus was also taken to hospital for medical checks.
The scene was closed to traffic with diversions to allow the emergency services to work safely at the scene.
It reopened just before 5pm.
Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “In support of the investigation, we are urging witnesses to come forward or motorists with relevant dashcam footage.
“Please email [email protected] or call 101 and ask for Mike Halstead. Please quote reference NYP-18052025-0201 when providing details.”