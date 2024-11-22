Appeal over theft of historic plaque from bear statue on Yorkshire housing estate

People who have information about the theft of a historic plaque from a York housing estate’s bear statue have been encouraged to come forward.

The appeal follows the theft of the brass plaque which celebrates the granting of a Government Award for Good Design to Chalfonts, off Tadcaster Road.

Coun Stephen Fenton, of Dringhouses and Woodthorpe ward which covers the estate, said the ripping away of a much-loved piece of history was desperately sad.

York Council environment and planning lead James Gilchrist said anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police.

It comes as the police have launched an investigation into the theft which is thought to have taken place overnight on Tuesday, November 5 and Wednesday, November 6.

The Ministry of Housing Award for Good Design was commemorated with the plaque when the development won the accolade in 1969.

The estate was designed by the York-based Shepherds Design Group.

They were praised for the way they assembled it to be reminiscent of an English village, according to the York C20 Architectural Gazette.

Liberal Democrat Coun Fenton said the plaque and the statue it was fitted to were much-loved.

He added he welcomed the police investigation and called for anyone with information to come forward to reunite the plaque with the statue.

The ward councillor said: “It’s desperately sad to see an important and much-loved piece of local history ripped away like this.

“The plaque was small and so won’t be worth a lot, assuming that it was stolen by metal thieves hoping to make a few quid.

“Residents need to know that the Police are on their side and will take incidents like this seriously.”

North Yorkshire Police stated that they were aware that the statue was a prominent and much-loved local landmark.

Anyone with information, particularly relevant CCTV doorbell camera footage, can contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.