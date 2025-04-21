Man shot window of Yorkshire home before climbing through and assaulting two women

Two women were assaulted by a man who shot at a window before climbing through and attacking them, police have said.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Almond Avenue in Armthorpe, Doncaster, shortly after 11.30pm on Sunday (Apr 20) following reports of a shooting.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service contacted police after it was called to the scene where a window had been shot through.

The force says a man then climbed through the window and assaulted the two women with a wooden weapon.

The two women were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, while evidence of a firearms discharge was found at the scene.

A police cordon has been put in place, and detectives are treating the incident as a targeted attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Ronayne said: "We will not tolerate gun crime here in South Yorkshire and we are working hard to piece together the circumstances of this incident and bring the person responsible to justice.

"In this instance, a firearm was discharged late at night in a residential area of Doncaster and it is this kind of mindless violence and criminality which puts innocent people in danger.

"We understand news of this firearms discharge will have caused considerable concern in the local community and that is why our officers remain at the scene today conducting further enquiries and carrying out house-to-house visits.

"I want to thank local residents for their ongoing cooperation, and I would urge anyone with information that could help our investigation to please come forward.

"The information you provide is vital and could be the missing piece of the jigsaw that allows us to identify the person responsible for this crime.

"We will act on every single piece of information we receive and we are keen to hear from anyone in the local area, particularly those with relevant CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage in the moments prior to or shortly after the incident.”