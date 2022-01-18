Ben Tiller, 37 of Richmond, “blighted his community” by illegally discarding the waste in the countryside.

Members of the public responded to a Facebook advert for “Rubbish Removal Service” and paid to have the waste taken away in a pick-up truck.

Rather than disposing of it legally, Tiller dumped items - including furniture, a mattress, building materials and carpets - in rural areas.

Ben Tiller

An investigation was launched after documents found by a PCSO were linked to an address in Harrogate. The trail then led back to Tiller.

A joint investigation by North Yorkshire Police and Richmondshire Council was launched.

The council prosecuted Tiller, who was charged with two counts of fly-tipping. His accomplice, David Argyle, 37, from Thirsk, was also charged with one count of fly-tipping at Gallowfields Trading Estate in Richmond.

Both were convicted yesterday after pleading guilty to the offences at Harrogate Magistrates Court.

The dumped items included mattresses

Tiller was ordered to pay an £800 fine and £700 in costs. Argyle was fined £300 with £700 costs.

After the hearing, PC Tony Kent from the Safer Richmondshire Hub, who investigated the offences for North Yorkshire Police, said: “Tiller’s ‘Rubbish Removal Service’ certainly was rubbish, and it was also illegal.

“He blighted his own community and tarnished the countryside by dumping large amounts of mixed waste wherever he felt like it.

“It’s selfish, arrogant behaviour and I’m glad we’ve been able to work closely with Richmondshire Council to bring about two successful convictions.

“It should mark the end of this shoddy and illegal operation as well as sending out a clear message to other fly-tippers that there will be consequences to their actions.”