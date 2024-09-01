Attempted murder investigation after man hit by Land Rover near Wetherby racecourse amid theft of boat incident
At 10.28pm on September 30, police were called to a crash near to the racecourse in York Road, Wetherby.
Officers attended and found a 28-year-old man had been hit by a Land Rover Discovery and received significant leg injuries.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment to injuries that are considered potentially life-threatening, police said.
The driver of the Land Rover, a 43-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to the collision.
Initial enquiries have linked the incident to the theft of a boat from an address in Wetherby that occurred a short time before.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft in relation to this and is in custody.
A scene remains in place in York Road, Wetherby, to undergo forensic examination, and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives via 101 quoting crime reference 13240473807 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat