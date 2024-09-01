Attempted murder investigation after man hit by Land Rover near Wetherby racecourse amid theft of boat incident

A man suffered life threatening injuries after being hit by a car near Wetherby Racecourse on Friday night, police said.

At 10.28pm on September 30, police were called to a crash near to the racecourse in York Road, Wetherby.

Officers attended and found a 28-year-old man had been hit by a Land Rover Discovery and received significant leg injuries.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment to injuries that are considered potentially life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the Land Rover, a 43-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to the collision.

Initial enquiries have linked the incident to the theft of a boat from an address in Wetherby that occurred a short time before.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft in relation to this and is in custody.

A scene remains in place in York Road, Wetherby, to undergo forensic examination, and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries.