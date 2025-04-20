Attempted murder probe launched after man shot in Bradford after car park altercation
Shortly after 10pm on Saturday (Apr 19), police were called by the ambulance service who were attending to a man in Bradford.
The ambulance services reported a man had been injured after a firearm discharge and attended the hospital with a gunshot wound.
The man, in his 20s, had suffered serious injuries which police said are not thought to be life threatening at this time.
Initial enquiries suggested the incident took place in a car park off Oak Lane, at the junction of Victor Street in Manningham.
This was, allegedly, following a verbal altercation between a number of men.
A scene is currently in place on Oak Lane as officers establish the circumstances of what took place.
Detective Inspector Suzanne Hall of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “We are currently carrying out a number of enquiries into the incident that took place last night and are appealing to the public to assist with any information they may have.
“All firearms offences are treated extremely seriously, and we can reassure residents a full investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of this incident.
“Anyone who has any information which could assist our enquiries is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting the crime number 13250220212.
“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”