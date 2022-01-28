Britain's oldest independent co-operative, Grosmont Co-operative Society, was targeted at 11.40am on Thursday January 27.

The premises, located in an 18th-century former inn on Front Street, are also home to the village post office.

North Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that a 29-year-old local man has been arrested.

Grosmont Co-operative Society

A statement from the force said: "A man reported to be wearing a balaclava threatened shop staff to hand over money. The suspect was seen leaving in a dark coloured vehicle. Extensive enquiries and area searches resulted in the suspect being located just over the Cleveland border at around 2.30pm.

"As well as the suspected robbery, he has also been arrested on suspicion of making off without payment of fuel at the Whitby Sainsbury’s store last week, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, and driving while unfit due to drugs. He remains in custody.

"Witnesses or anyone with info that could assist the investigation are asked to call us on 101, option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 Please quote ref 12220015001 when providing details."

The Grosmont Co-operative Society has been trading since 1867 and was originally a department store. Several of the units it once occupied are now rented out to other businesses, including the Crossing Club, David Edge Model Shop and Grosmont Bookshop.