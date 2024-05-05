Barnsley loan shark caught on CCTV bundling kidnap victim from the boot of his car jailed for seven years

Richard Dawson, 35, was caught on CCTV bundling a victim from the boot of his car as he forced him to withdraw the contents of his entire bank account.

The "cruel and ruthless" loan shark appeared before a court on Thursday accused of trapping his victims in a ‘cycle of debt and despair’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As he pleaded guilty to the charges, the judge heard how Dawson received £52,000 in repayments from 88 ‘customers’ he had illegally lent money to.

Richard Dawson, 35, of Hill End Close, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

The operation was led by the National Illegal Money Lending Team, supported by South Yorkshire Police and Barnsley Council.

One of Dawson’s victims became caught up in a cycle of debt after borrowing £5, the court was told. Dawson said if she failed to repay it, it would double, and then triple with each passing week, until she became indebted to him.

When another victim failed to pay Dawson, he was subjected to a violent assault and sustained a broken jaw, South Yorkshire Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Mark Whittaker, from the Barnsley Safer Neighbourhood Service (SNS), said teams had initially been asked to help Barnsley Council look into reports of drug dealing and anti-social behaviour at the home of two vulnerable people.

“I visited the victims, and it became apparent that what those reporting had actually witnessed wasn’t drug dealing but the activity of a loan shark who would regularly attend to collect his payments," he said.

“The victims, petrified of the repercussions of Dawson, refused to disclose any information. Dawson’s hold on his victims was too great and for their own safety they were rehoused."

Teams began to build a case, he said, examining Dawson's accounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When Dawson subjected one of his victims to kidnap and assault, fast enquiries led to the location being identified and being able to quickly recover the CCTV of the victim in Dawson’s car boot," added PC Whittaker. "I am pleased Dawson, a threat and a danger to his community, will now face a lengthy sentence.”