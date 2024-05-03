Birley Academy stabbing: Teenager to appear in court today after stabbing at Yorkshire school
The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Wednesday morning following the incident at Birley Academy in Sheffield, where two women and a child were injured.
The victims suffered minor injuries and were not required to go to hospital for treatment.
The 17-year-old, who has also been charged with possession of a blade or sharply pointed article on a school premises, has been remanded in custody. He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court later today (May 3).
On Wednesday police said the sharp object was believed to be a piece of broken glass.
Officers said all three victims were checked over by paramedics at the scene and the child had “no visible injuries”.
The school was placed into lockdown during the incident, with many parents rushing to the gates to try to collect their children.
Speaking on Wednesday (May 1), school head Victoria Hall told reporters: “I just wanted to thank all of our students and staff who helped manage the situation this morning, and our staff who prioritised the safety and wellbeing of all of our students.”
Mrs Hall also praised the students’ “exemplary behaviour”.
South Yorkshire Police also praised the school staff for their actions following the “frightening ordeal”, saying they “helped keep the school community safe”.