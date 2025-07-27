Police have launched a murder probe after a woman was found dead at a house in Batley, shortly after a man was arrested during an armed robbery at a supermarket in Dewsbury.

Shortly after 9:21pm on Saturday (Jul 26), police responded to reports of an armed robbery at Asda in Dewsbury

Officers attended the incident and a man was arrested and a knife was seized.

After his arrest, the man disclosed to officers that a woman, who he believed to be dead, was inside a property on Norfolk Street, Batley.

Officers attended the address and found the body of a woman.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but she is believed to be in her 20s.

The 37-year-old man, who had been arrested a short time before in connection with the robbery incident, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police have said initial enquiries suggested there are potentially two further people, a man and a woman, who may have come to harm.

Enquiries are ongoing in the Dewsbury area to locate them.

As part of these enquiries, there is ongoing policing activity in the town centre, near to the River Calder and in Westtown.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector, Dan Bates of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “This is clearly a very serious incident, where a young woman has lost her life.

“There is a heightened police presence in Dewsbury today as we work to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident. Our immediate priority is to identify and locate the two people and establish whether or not they have come to any harm.

“A murder investigation is also underway and we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public at this time.

“We recognise this inquiry will cause concern in the community; we are working closely with our colleagues in the local neighbourhood policing team, who have stepped up patrols in the town centre.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who may have information that would assist to come forward and speak to us. We are also looking for any CCTV, doorbell and dash cam footage people might have to help our investigation.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police added: “Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101 or via the Live Chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13250426256.