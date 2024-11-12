Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died from stab wounds in Leeds on Tuesday morning.

At 12:17am on November 12, police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to a report of man having been stabbed at an address in Winrose Avenue, Belle Isle.

The 23-year-old man was given emergency treatment at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Initial information suggested the victim had been attacked inside the ground-floor flat by three males who ran off from the address.

A search of the area, supported by the police helicopter, led to the arrests of two teens, aged 18 and 16, a short time later in the Middleton area.

They were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

A scene remains in place at the address in Winrose Avenue to undergo forensic examination, and a further scene is in place on the garden of an address in Sissons Road, Middleton, following the recovery of drugs linked to the arrests.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the murder investigation.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “Our investigation remains in its very early stages, and we are still building up a picture of the circumstances in which this young man has been fatally attacked.

“His death, in such a sudden and violent way, is an absolute tragedy and we will be continuing to support his family at what is clearly a very difficult time for them, while working to get them the answers they need.

“We are keen to hear from anyone with any information that could assist the investigation, particularly anyone who witnessed a disturbance or anything suspicious at or around the address at any point leading up to when the emergency services were called shortly after midnight.

“We are carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the area and would ask that people check their CCTV or doorbell footage for anything that could be relevant, as well as any dashcam footage from anyone who was driving in Winrose Avenue or the surrounding area around the time of the incident.

“We recognise that people in the community will be shocked by what has happened and I want to reassure them that we are treating this incident very seriously and liaising closely with our district policing colleagues who will be maintaining an increased presence in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pollentine or crime reference 13240616294 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat