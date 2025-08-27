Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Geography student Bethany Rae Fields was killed by “evil” Paul Crowther in 2019 in Huddersfield.

She had recently ended their relationship and was subjected to a barrage of abuse and threats from the “manipulative, abusive and controlling” 36-year-old before the attack.

In the month before her death, the 21-year-old from Leeds told West Yorkshire Police “he has an obsession with killing someone and what it would feel like”, however officers failed to detain Crowther.

Bethany was only graded as “medium risk”, after an officer filled out the Dash (Domestic, Abuse, Stalking, Harassment and Honour-Based Violence) questionnaire, a 27-question tool used to assess risk levels.

Yesterday, Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips said she was reviewing Dash, admitting it has “obvious problems”.

Now Bethany’s mother, Pauline Jones, is considering joining legal action alongside other grieving parents against the questionnaire.

Bethany Fields was stabbed to death in 2019 by her ex-partner Paul Crowther. Her mum, Pauline Jones, has accused West Yorkshire Police of failing her daughter. (Photo family handout/Jonathan Gawthorpe) | family handout/Jonathan Gawthorpe

She told The Yorkshire Post: “I’m deeply hurt and saddened because this is the month [August] that my daughter pinned all her hopes of getting this perpetrator off her back and being a free woman. We know the tragic consequences.”

Ms Jones said that every day leading up to the anniversary of Bethany’s death on 12 September “rips my heart out because I know she was failed”.

“My beautiful daughter went back to the police seven times to make herself be listened to and to be believed,” she explained.

“She wasn’t, on every turn she was dismissed. Firstly, given a probationary officer that wasn’t qualified enough, who went on to incorrectly only classify her as a ‘medium risk’ when she should have been classed as ‘high risk’.

“It was death threats, she wanted to leave him - classic red flags that any trained officer should recognise.

“What steps did they take at any point to save my daughter’s life?

“It’s disgraceful - the only way to stop women, and sometimes men, to have their lives taken in this kind of way is to stop with any kind of form.

“It’s not a tick-box exercise, why aren’t the perpetrators immediately arrested?”

Ms Jones has come up with the slogan - Believe, React, Fast - using the initials of her daughter, Bethany Rae Fields, to prompt swift action from police when domestic abuse is reported to them.

She is considering joining the potential group legal action by McCue Jury & Partners, a law firm that was approached by relatives of women killed after suspected flawed Dash risk assessments.

Matthew Jury, the managing partner of the firm, told The Telegraph: “The allegations concerning the use, or misuse, of the Dash risk assessment and its suspected inefficacy are deeply concerning and, if true, may have led to the most serious and unforgivable real-world consequences.

“We have been approached to determine if legal action could and should be taken on behalf of those exposed to Dash and, if wrongdoing has occurred, to review appropriate next steps.”

Speaking about Dash, Ms Phillips said: “Until I can replace it with something that does (work) we have to make the very best of the system that we have.”

She said any risk assessment tool is “only as good as the person who is using it” and people were killed even when deemed to be at high risk.

“The grading system won’t immediately protect you,” she said.