Body found near Bolton Abbey in search for man who has been missing for a year

Stuart Metcalfe was reported missing in October 2020

Stuart Metcalfe, 48, was last seen in his hometown of Burnley in August 2020 and his family reported him missing to the police two months later.

Lancashire Police said the body, which was found in September, has not been formally identified, but it is believed to be Mr Metcalfe.

A police spokesman said: “His death is not being treated as suspicious.

“His family have been informed of the latest development and our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.

“This is not the outcome anybody wanted, however, we would like to thank everybody who shared our witness appeals.”

Mr Metcalfe told his family in August that he had been given a job in the Lake District and officers attempted to track him down in Cumbria after he was reported missing.

Police issued several appeals for information and there were reported sightings in the Warrington area.

In November, Lancashire Police said Mr Metcalfe had spoken to a police community support officer in Skipton town centre and confirmed his identity by showing his driving licence.