The cyclist stopped at the scene but did not leave their details after the incident on the A6136 Leeming Lane at around 9pm on Friday October 29.
The dog walker, who was on the pavement, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital where his condition is stable.
North Yorkshire Police have appealed for the cyclist or anyone aware of their identity to come forward.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC James Crawford 103. You can also email: [email protected] quoting reference number 12210231631.