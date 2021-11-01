Leeming Lane, Catterick village

The cyclist stopped at the scene but did not leave their details after the incident on the A6136 Leeming Lane at around 9pm on Friday October 29.

The dog walker, who was on the pavement, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital where his condition is stable.

North Yorkshire Police have appealed for the cyclist or anyone aware of their identity to come forward.