Boy taken to hospital after attempted kidnap in Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Police said enquiries are ongoing around the attempted child snatching in Doncaster.
The force received a report of an attempted kidnap last on June 1 just after 2pm.
It was alleged a man grabbed a young boy from his father on the park off Armthorpe Road.
The man ran off with the boy for a short time, before the father caught up with him and managed to get his son back.
The boy - whose age was not revealed by police - was taken to hospital but did not suffer any serious injuries.
South Yorkshire Police is now appealing for information and is asking for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call the force on 101, quoting incident number 428 of June 1.