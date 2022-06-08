Boy taken to hospital after attempted kidnap in Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Police said enquiries are ongoing around the attempted child snatching in Doncaster.

The force received a report of an attempted kidnap last on June 1 just after 2pm.

It was alleged a man grabbed a young boy from his father on the park off Armthorpe Road.

Police are now appealing for information about the attempted kidnap

The man ran off with the boy for a short time, before the father caught up with him and managed to get his son back.

The boy - whose age was not revealed by police - was taken to hospital but did not suffer any serious injuries.