Man arrested over attempted kidnapping of boy who was with his father in Yorkshire

The incident took place just after 2pm on June 1 while a father was walking with his son in the park off Armthorpe Road, Doncaster.

It was then that another man allegedly approached the pair and grabbed the young boy.

He ran a short while with the boy before the father caught up with him and got the boy back. The child was taken to hospital but did not have any serious injuries.

The park off Armthorpe Road in Doncaster

South Yorkshire Police have now arrested a 61-year-old man from Doncaster on suspicion of kidnap and assault.