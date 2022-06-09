Man arrested over attempted kidnapping of boy who was with his father in Yorkshire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and assault after a boy was allegedly snatched from his father in a Yorkshire park.

By Alastair Ulke
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 7:09 am
Updated Thursday, 9th June 2022, 7:11 am

The incident took place just after 2pm on June 1 while a father was walking with his son in the park off Armthorpe Road, Doncaster.

It was then that another man allegedly approached the pair and grabbed the young boy.

He ran a short while with the boy before the father caught up with him and got the boy back. The child was taken to hospital but did not have any serious injuries.

The park off Armthorpe Road in Doncaster

South Yorkshire Police have now arrested a 61-year-old man from Doncaster on suspicion of kidnap and assault.

Officers are continuing to investigate and are asking for anybody with any information that could help with enquiries to contact SYP on 101 quoting incident number 428 of the June 1.