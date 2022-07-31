West Yorkshire Police said: "We would like to speak to anyone who saw or has dashcam footage of the incident which took place on Dryden Street, Bradford on Saturday July 30.

"It took place at about 11.30pm when an Audi SQ5 collided with a wall after failing to negotiate a left hand turn.

"The 24-year-old male driver of the car sadly suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Dryden Street

"A male passenger suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. A male in the back of the car was also taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries."

Detective Sergeant Fiona Allan of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “A number of enquiries remain ongoing today into this clearly very serious collision which has sadly resulted in a young man losing his life.

“The Audi had been travelling along Dryden Street away from Shipley Airedale Road when the crash occurred, and we are keen to speak with anyone who saw the car in the moments before the collision or the crash itself.

“Anyone who has dashcam footage and /or information is asked to contact MCET on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat