West Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal to anyone who saw or has dashcam footage of the incident which took place on Dryden Street, Bradford on Saturday, July 30.

At around 11.30pm, an Audi SQ5 collided with a wall after “failing to negotiate a left hand turn”.

The male driver of the car and a male passenger, both 24 years old, sadly suffered fatal injuries. The passenger died this afternoon (July 31), while the driver died last night as a result of the crash.

Dryden Street, Bradford.

Another male passenger is currently in hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

Detective Sergeant Fiona Allan of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “The Audi had been travelling along Dryden Street away from Shipley Airedale Road when the crash occurred, and we are keen to speak with anyone who saw the car in the moments before the collision or the crash itself.

Anyone who has dashcam footage and/or information is asked to contact MCET on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

“Anyone contacting us should reference police number 13220416812.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said this afternoon: Police can update the male passenger in the Audi (also aged 24) has now sadly died of his injuries.