Burglar who stole from care home and targeted vulnerable people jailed

A prolific burglar who targeted vulnerable people and care homes has been jailed.

Christopher Clough has been jailed for four years after admitting one count of burglary and seven attempted burglaries.

The 48-year-old was caught on CCTV on June 22 going into a care home in Pudsey and trying a number of doors, before picking up a vase and climbing over a fence to make his escape.

He was identified by a local PCSO who also linked Clough, of no fixed address, to a string of other offences which took place over the following two weeks.

He was seen trying to get into a number of properties in the Pudsey and Bramley areas with his face covered.

He was arrested and on August 22 was jailed for four years at Leeds Crown Court.

Clough was caught on CCTV and doorbell footage as he attempted to enter properties in Bramley and Pudsey. | WYP

Detective Sergeant Seb Horan, from West Yorkshire Police’s Leeds district crime team said: “We welcome the sentence passed down to Clough for a series of crimes which I know caused considerable concern in the local area.

“I hope this sentence provides some reassurance to people in Bramley and Pudsey that a prolific offender has been taken off the streets.

“Knowing somebody has entered or tried to enter the place you should expect to feel safe is a distressing experience and we will always take reports of this nature seriously.