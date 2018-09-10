Burglars escape with 70 brand new mobile phones after breaking into Skipton's Carphone Warehouse store

Dozens of brand new mobile phones were stolen when burglars broke into the Carphone Warehouse store in Skipton.

North Yorkshire Police today said that 70 brand new, packaged mobile phones were taken when the burglars struck during the early hours of Saturday.

The suspects, who are believed to be two males in their late teens to early 20s, broke into the store in Water Street between 2.45am and 3.20am .

A spokesman said: "Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anyone acting suspiciously around Water Street and the canal towpath around this time."

Anyone with information can email Sharon.Leverton@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 547 Sharon Leverton.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180168025