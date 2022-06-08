The collision on Sandstone Road, Wincobank, occurred as police officers were pursuing a car believed to have been driven by a burglar involved in an earlier raid of a house in the city.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called at around 12.30am on Sunday, June 5 to reports of a burglary in Clarkgrove Road, Broomhill.

A window had been prized open and the keys to three vehicles were stolen.

The aftermath of a crash on Sandstone Road, Wincobank, following a police pursuit

The vehicles were then driven away by the gang of intruders.

Officers attended the crime scene and received a further report that a suspect was driving in another vehicle in the Firth Park area.

Attempts were made to pull over the car, but the driver failed to stop, resulting in a police pursuit.

The car was then involved in a collision with a parked car in Sandstone Road.

The driver and two passengers fled the scene.