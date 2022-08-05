Chinese woman jailed for attacking fellow Chinese students in Sheffield with bottles and hammers

Shan He, 34, admitted assaulting a number of students in the city centre in September 2021, in some cases using weapons to strike her victims over the head, including a bottle and a hammer.

Some of the victims suffered head injuries that required medical treatment, while others suffered minor head injuries. When He was arrested, she had a hammer in a carrier bag.

Inspector Gareth Thomas from South Yorkshire Police said: “We know that this series of assaults last September caused considerable anxiety among the student communities living in our city, especially our Chinese student community, and I am grateful to both universities for their support during our inquiry.

“Neighbourhood officers dedicated a significant amount of time to this investigation, trawling through hours of CCTV footage from across the city centre to find the person responsible for these terrifying attacks.

“Our enquiries led us to the identification of He, a Chinese national who herself had come to Sheffield to study.

“I’d like to recognise the efforts of the security staff who called police on 26 September 2021, believing they had located He. Our officers arrested He and found her in possession of a hammer.

“He’s victims have understandably been left incredibly distressed by what happened to them and what’s more, many of them were students from the Chinese community who had only recently arrived in Sheffield. We pride ourselves on Sheffield being an inclusive and welcoming place to study, but He’s awful crimes left those students feeling scared and incredibly vulnerable in a new city.”

He, formerly of Edward Street, Sheffield, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday where she was sentenced to 16 months in prison. She will face deportation upon the conclusion of her sentence.