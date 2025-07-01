The family of a man who was killed after being hit by a car in Yorkshire have paid tribute to ‘a man with the biggest heart’.

Chris Greenaway was hit by a white Vauxhall Astra GTC as he walked along Bawtry Road, near its junction with The Avenue, in Doncaster at around 11.30pm on June 21.

The 55-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A statement, issued via South Yorkshire Police who said his family continues to be supported by specially trained officers, said: “On Saturday 21 June our lives changed forever when Chris was involved in a collision that took his life.

“The messages received in tribute to Chris echo what we, as his family, knew him to be - a man with the biggest heart, an even bigger smile and the ability to find joy in the smallest of things.

“Chris will always be remembered for his laughter, his love of animals, his passion for Liverpool FC and the unwavering love and kindness he gave to all who knew him.

Chris Greenaway.

“If anybody has any information to share with the police, no matter how small, we would urge you to contact them. In time, we may have the answers we need in relation to Chris’s death.

“We thank you for your kind words and ask that you continue to respect our privacy whilst we grieve.”

A 31-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and causing death by dangerous driving, remains on bail.

South Yorkshire Police said it continues to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101, or submit footage here.