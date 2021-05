Cole Jarvis, 21, appeared at Hull Crown Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the murder of Connor Lyons.Mr Lyons' body was discovered near the banks of the River Hull in Ennerdale on Tuesday, January 19.

Jarvis, of Stroud Crescent West, Hull, denied the charge of murder when he appeared before the court on Monday.

Jarvis is due to stand trial on September 13 this year.

Connor Lyons.