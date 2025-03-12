Cottingley: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman died at Yorkshire home

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after police were called to an address in Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police were called to a property in Airedale Avenue in Cottingley at around 10.46am on Tuesday (Mar 11) following reports of a concern for safety of a woman.

When officers arrived at the scene, a woman was found with serious injuries. She died at the scene.

A man, aged 45, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

Police cordoned off a part of the street while detectives carried out investigations into the incident.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 10.46 to reports of a concern for safety at an address on Airedale Avenue, Cottingley.

“A woman was found with serious injuries. She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“A man aged 45 has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.