Police name woman, 21, at centre of murder probe as investigation continues

Police investigating the death of a woman at a property in Yorkshire have named her as 21-year-old Courtney Angus.

West Yorkshire Police discovered the body inside the property on Norfolk Street, in Batley, on Saturday (Jul 26).

Officers initially attended reports of an armed robbery at a nearby Asda at around 9.20pm, when they arrested a man who told them there was a woman he believed to be dead at a property on the street.

Originally, police issued a statement saying it was thought that two other people had been seriously injured and were trying to locate them.

However, the force has now clarified that it is believed no other people were harmed.

A 37-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Norfolk Street, Batley

Detectives are continuing to appeal to the public for information.