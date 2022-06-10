Cyclist rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crash with Ford Fiesta

A black Ford Fiesta and a pushbike were involved in a crash at the junction of Ashby Road and Church Lane in Scunthorpe at around 6:50pm on Thursday June 9.

The cyclist was rushed to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

Humberside Police Officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

"We are appealing for help from anyone who may have seen something that could help with our investigation," police said.