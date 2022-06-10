Cyclist rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crash with Ford Fiesta

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was taken to hospital with "serious injuries" following a collision in Scunthorpe.

By Caroline Howley
Friday, 10th June 2022, 9:48 am
Updated Friday, 10th June 2022, 9:51 am

A black Ford Fiesta and a pushbike were involved in a crash at the junction of Ashby Road and Church Lane in Scunthorpe at around 6:50pm on Thursday June 9.

The cyclist was rushed to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

Humberside Police Officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses to come forward.



"We are appealing for help from anyone who may have seen something that could help with our investigation," police said.

"If you were travelling in the area around the time of the collision and have dashcam footage, or saw anything that could assist our enquiries, please call us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 467 of 9 June."